$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cision Ltd (CISN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN) will announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cision’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.23. Cision posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Cision will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cision.

Cision (NYSE:CISN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $177.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.92 million. Cision had a positive return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 6.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CISN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. William Blair initiated coverage on Cision in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded Cision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cision has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

Shares of Cision stock opened at $12.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.52. Cision has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

In other news, Director Mark Ein sold 715,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $11,048,848.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 35,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $554,465.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 751,769 shares of company stock valued at $11,606,500. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cision in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cision in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Cision by 26.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,297 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cision in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cision by 40.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 10,238 shares in the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cision Company Profile

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud-based platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts.

