-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Carbon Black Inc (CBLK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Carbon Black Inc (NASDAQ:CBLK) will report ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Carbon Black’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.24). The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carbon Black will report full year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($1.18). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.64). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Carbon Black.

Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $53.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.65 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carbon Black from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Carbon Black from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Shares of CBLK stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. Carbon Black has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Carbon Black in the second quarter worth about $260,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Carbon Black in the second quarter worth about $914,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Carbon Black in the second quarter worth about $20,289,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Carbon Black in the second quarter worth about $838,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Carbon Black in the second quarter worth about $2,628,000. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carbon Black, Inc provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its security cloud platform captures, records, and analyzes unfiltered endpoint data. The company's solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to and remediate cyber attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach.

