$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NLY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) will report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $315.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.00 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a net margin of 105.40% and a return on equity of 12.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $11.00 price objective on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. TheStreet cut shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 46,900 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 2nd quarter worth $316,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 244,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 29,982 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 268,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.03. 13,478,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,764,630. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.19. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $12.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

