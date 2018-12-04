$0.36 EPS Expected for Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF.A) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Lions Gate Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.30. Lions Gate Entertainment reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lions Gate Entertainment will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lions Gate Entertainment.

LGF.A has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity set a $26.00 price target on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

NYSE:LGF.A opened at $18.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.28. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 52 week low of $17.92 and a 52 week high of $36.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 8th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. Lions Gate Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A)

Receive News & Ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply