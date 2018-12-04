$0.36 EPS Expected for Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF.A) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Lions Gate Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.30. Lions Gate Entertainment reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lions Gate Entertainment will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lions Gate Entertainment.

Get Lions Gate Entertainment alerts:

LGF.A has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity set a $26.00 price target on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

NYSE:LGF.A opened at $18.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.28. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 52 week low of $17.92 and a 52 week high of $36.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 8th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. Lions Gate Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.