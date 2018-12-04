-$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (IDRA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.49) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Idera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Idera Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.64) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($2.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($1.50). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Idera Pharmaceuticals.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 million. Idera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,513.18% and a negative return on equity of 69.28%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IDRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,970,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,737,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,775,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 128,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 194,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 33,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

IDRA stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.22. 125,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,327. The company has a market capitalization of $186.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.59. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $20.40.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. The company uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and nucleic acid chemistry technology.

