$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for TPG Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for TPG Specialty Lending’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.54. TPG Specialty Lending posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that TPG Specialty Lending will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TPG Specialty Lending.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.77 million. TPG Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 55.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on TSLX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPG Specialty Lending from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised TPG Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, National Securities increased their price objective on TPG Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

NYSE:TSLX traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $20.12. The stock had a trading volume of 485,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,481. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. TPG Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $21.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. TPG Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 513.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,341,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,686 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 3,751.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 259,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 252,873 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,847,000. Finally, Cliffwater LLC increased its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 77.0% during the third quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 406,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,293,000 after acquiring an additional 176,981 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG Specialty Lending Company Profile

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX)

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply