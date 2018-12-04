$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for TPG Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for TPG Specialty Lending’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.54. TPG Specialty Lending posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that TPG Specialty Lending will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TPG Specialty Lending.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.77 million. TPG Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 55.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on TSLX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPG Specialty Lending from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised TPG Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, National Securities increased their price objective on TPG Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

NYSE:TSLX traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $20.12. The stock had a trading volume of 485,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,481. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. TPG Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $21.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. TPG Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 513.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,341,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,686 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 3,751.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 259,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 252,873 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,847,000. Finally, Cliffwater LLC increased its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 77.0% during the third quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 406,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,293,000 after acquiring an additional 176,981 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG Specialty Lending Company Profile

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

