$0.55 EPS Expected for Rev Group Inc (REVG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) to report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rev Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Rev Group posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Rev Group will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rev Group.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). Rev Group had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $597.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REVG. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Rev Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. MED began coverage on shares of Rev Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Rev Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Rev Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $17.00 target price on shares of Rev Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

REVG stock opened at $12.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.26. Rev Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $33.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.97 million, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Rev Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Rev Group by 800,798.4% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 512,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after acquiring an additional 512,511 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rev Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,480,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,938,000 after acquiring an additional 38,942 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP raised its position in Rev Group by 403.3% during the third quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 259,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 207,677 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Rev Group by 65.5% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 7,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Billings Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rev Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,118,000.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipal fire departments, EMS providers, and private fleets through dealers.

