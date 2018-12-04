$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) to announce $0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Herman Miller’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. Herman Miller posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Herman Miller will report full-year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Herman Miller.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Herman Miller had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $624.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Herman Miller’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MLHR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th.

In other Herman Miller news, insider Gregory J. Bylsma sold 28,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $1,091,387.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,692,991.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLHR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Herman Miller by 124.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,219,000 after buying an additional 248,308 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Herman Miller by 6.6% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 179,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,885,000 after buying an additional 11,040 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Herman Miller by 1.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 120,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,621,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Herman Miller by 86.5% in the third quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 78,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 36,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Herman Miller by 16.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 615,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,640,000 after buying an additional 84,698 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MLHR traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $33.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,337. Herman Miller has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $41.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

See Also: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Herman Miller (MLHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.