$0.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) to post $0.88 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.84. Intercontinental Exchange reported earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full-year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Intercontinental Exchange.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 43.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Citigroup set a $80.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

NYSE:ICE opened at $81.13 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $66.92 and a 52 week high of $82.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.50.

Intercontinental Exchange announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 31st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 70,659 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total value of $5,409,653.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,745,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total transaction of $2,698,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 419,907 shares in the company, valued at $32,370,630.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 221,825 shares of company stock worth $17,068,138. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 464.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,031,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,125,712,000 after purchasing an additional 12,370,546 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3,708.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,055,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,577 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,185,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,661,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,325,000 after buying an additional 1,407,479 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 2,400,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,520,000 after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.