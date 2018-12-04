-$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Liberty Braves Group Series C (BATRK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) will report earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Liberty Braves Group Series C’s earnings. Liberty Braves Group Series C posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1,400%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Braves Group Series C will report full year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.92) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Liberty Braves Group Series C.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Shares of BATRK stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $27.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C during the second quarter worth about $721,000. Weik Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 7.9% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 13,662 shares in the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 42.2% during the second quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 46,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EastBay Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 7.6% during the second quarter. EastBay Asset Management LLC now owns 2,136,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,251,000 after purchasing an additional 151,101 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Braves Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

