$1.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Flowserve Corp (FLS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) will report sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Flowserve’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.10 billion. Flowserve posted sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full-year sales of $3.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $3.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $952.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.33 million. Flowserve had a positive return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Flowserve to $50.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Sunday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Flowserve from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Flowserve in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Flowserve to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

FLS stock traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.42. 153,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,739. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.56. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $38.79 and a 12 month high of $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Flowserve by 24.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 82,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Flowserve by 42.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,757,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,409,000 after buying an additional 827,459 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the second quarter valued at about $3,790,000. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the second quarter valued at about $220,000.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

