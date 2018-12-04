$1.76 Billion in Sales Expected for Fortive Corp (FTV) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) will post sales of $1.76 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fortive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.75 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.77 billion. Fortive posted sales of $1.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortive will report full-year sales of $7.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.19 billion to $7.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.94 billion to $7.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 24.91%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FTV shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 target price on shares of Fortive and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.73.

In other news, insider William W. Pringle sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $34,833.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,639 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,802.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Emily A. Weaver sold 9,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total transaction of $699,126.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,279 shares in the company, valued at $699,729.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,382 shares of company stock worth $10,729,598 over the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Fortive by 1.6% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 42,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its position in Fortive by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 90,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Fortive by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel LLC now owns 91,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,688,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation grew its position in Fortive by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 4,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Fortive by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 72,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:FTV traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.67. The stock had a trading volume of 11,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,601. The stock has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98. Fortive has a twelve month low of $69.03 and a twelve month high of $88.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.69%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

