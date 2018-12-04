$1.94 Million in Sales Expected for Albireo Pharma Inc (ALBO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) to announce $1.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $830,000.00 to $4.00 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full year sales of $13.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.17 million to $16.17 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $14.90 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $29.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

In related news, insider Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper purchased 1,026 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $25,670.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALBO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 582.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 524,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,611,000 after acquiring an additional 447,496 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 586,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,808,000 after buying an additional 276,221 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,369,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 533.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after buying an additional 84,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 518.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 69,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALBO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.17. 36,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,943. Albireo Pharma has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $39.87. The stock has a market cap of $316.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.80.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

