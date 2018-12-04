1,005 Shares in 3M Co (MMM) Purchased by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. bought a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $668,488,000. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in 3M by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 4,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its stake in 3M by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 175,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boulegeris Investments Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boulegeris Investments Inc. now owns 6,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, Director Gregory R. Page acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $184.50 per share, for a total transaction of $184,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $274,752.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $208.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $181.98 and a 52-week high of $259.77. The company has a market capitalization of $121.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18.
3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.12). 3M had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 54.60%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.
3M announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 13th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the conglomerate to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.32%.
Several equities analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $251.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $206.00 price target on shares of 3M and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.16.
3M Company Profile
3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.
