$11.99 Million in Sales Expected for ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) will report sales of $11.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.80 million. ImmunoGen reported sales of $39.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year sales of $52.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.83 million to $53.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $56.40 million, with estimates ranging from $46.57 million to $77.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ImmunoGen.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.60 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 673.66% and a negative net margin of 176.35%. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IMGN shares. BidaskClub lowered ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. ImmunoGen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

In other ImmunoGen news, Director Mark Alan Goldberg purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $172,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,800 shares in the company, valued at $309,888. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anna Berkenblit sold 5,851 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $55,350.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 138,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,345.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMGN. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 24,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 14,391.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 96,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 95,413 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 11,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMGN traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.54. 4,204,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,636,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.49 million, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 2.56. ImmunoGen has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.59.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, as well as coltuximab ravtansine, a CD19-targeting ADC, which is in Phase II trial for DLBCL.

See Also: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ImmunoGen (IMGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.