11,909 Shares in Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (ESIO) Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESIO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Electro Scientific Industries during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electro Scientific Industries during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electro Scientific Industries during the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Electro Scientific Industries during the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Electro Scientific Industries during the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Electro Scientific Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Electro Scientific Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. DA Davidson downgraded Electro Scientific Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Electro Scientific Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Electro Scientific Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

NASDAQ ESIO opened at $29.55 on Tuesday. Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.92 and a twelve month high of $29.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.06.

Electro Scientific Industries (NASDAQ:ESIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Electro Scientific Industries had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 37.32%. The firm had revenue of $85.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Electro Scientific Industries

Electro Scientific Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies laser-based microfabrication solutions for the microtechnology industry worldwide. The company provides printed circuit board laser drilling products, including laser via drilling systems for electrical interconnect applications that require dimensions to create electrical connections between layers in flexible circuits, high-density circuit boards, and interconnect packages; micro via drilling technology that addresses the changing applications in interconnect packages, multichip modules, and high density interconnect circuit boards; and ultraviolet laser processing systems that employ technology in lasers, optics, and motion control.

