12,846 Shares in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (ABR) Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,818,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 29,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,402,000. 48.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.55 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.41.

Shares of ABR stock opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $896.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.15. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $12.79. The company has a quick ratio of 12.61, a current ratio of 12.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 50.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. This is a boost from ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.85%.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. It operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. The company primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

