$13.48 Million in Sales Expected for 1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) will post $13.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.65 million and the lowest is $13.31 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp posted sales of $11.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will report full year sales of $51.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.48 million to $52.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $55.47 million, with estimates ranging from $54.66 million to $56.29 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow 1st Constitution Bancorp.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $13.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FCCY shares. ValuEngine lowered 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th.

In other 1st Constitution Bancorp news, Director William M. Rue purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,258,000 after acquiring an additional 11,139 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 242,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 7.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 207,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 14,453 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 75.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 61,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 475.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 60,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FCCY opened at $20.21 on Tuesday. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from 1st Constitution Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central and northeastern New Jersey areas. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

