13,499 Shares in Red Hat Inc (RHT) Acquired by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,499 shares of the open-source software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Red Hat by 16,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 987 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Red Hat during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Red Hat during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in shares of Red Hat by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,025 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Red Hat in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Red Hat alerts:

RHT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Red Hat to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Red Hat from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Red Hat from $172.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Red Hat from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Red Hat in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.48.

Shares of NYSE RHT opened at $178.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Red Hat Inc has a one year low of $115.31 and a one year high of $179.49.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 19th. The open-source software company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $822.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.12 million. Red Hat had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 31.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Red Hat Inc will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Delisa Alexander sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $120,028.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,153,121.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 2,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $314,200.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,214,223.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,631 shares of company stock valued at $453,984. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “13,499 Shares in Red Hat Inc (RHT) Acquired by Bridgewater Associates LP” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/13499-shares-in-red-hat-inc-rht-acquired-by-bridgewater-associates-lp.html.

About Red Hat

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Red Hat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Hat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.