$175.27 Million in Sales Expected for Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) will announce $175.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $175.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $175.41 million. Grand Canyon Education posted sales of $271.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will report full year sales of $843.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $842.95 million to $843.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $690.81 million, with estimates ranging from $689.73 million to $692.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Grand Canyon Education.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $155.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LOPE shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Friday, October 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.40.

In related news, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $3,810,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 308,739 shares in the company, valued at $39,209,853. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dilek Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,426,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $6,219,000 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter worth about $200,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter worth about $202,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 165.7% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

LOPE stock opened at $123.04 on Tuesday. Grand Canyon Education has a 12-month low of $85.14 and a 12-month high of $130.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.65.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides education services in the United States and Canada. The company operates Grand Canyon University that offers approximately 225 graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across 9 colleges online and on ground through campus in Phoenix, Arizona; leased facilities; and facilities owned by third party employers.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grand Canyon Education (LOPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.