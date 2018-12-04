1st Tr NASDAQ-1/SHS (QTEC) Holdings Raised by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of 1st Tr NASDAQ-1/SHS (BMV:QTEC) by 116.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in 1st Tr NASDAQ-1/SHS were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in 1st Tr NASDAQ-1/SHS by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,917,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,732,000 after purchasing an additional 939,384 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in 1st Tr NASDAQ-1/SHS by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,380,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,429,000 after purchasing an additional 44,536 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in 1st Tr NASDAQ-1/SHS by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 688,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,024,000 after purchasing an additional 41,860 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in 1st Tr NASDAQ-1/SHS by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 293,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,611,000 after purchasing an additional 15,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in 1st Tr NASDAQ-1/SHS by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 271,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,566,000 after purchasing an additional 21,650 shares in the last quarter.

BMV:QTEC opened at $75.68 on Tuesday. 1st Tr NASDAQ-1/SHS has a 52 week low of $1,107.50 and a 52 week high of $1,530.00.

