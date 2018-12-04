$2.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Boston Scientific Co. (BSX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) will report sales of $2.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.57 billion and the lowest is $2.55 billion. Boston Scientific posted sales of $2.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year sales of $9.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.81 billion to $9.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.53 billion to $11.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific to $42.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer set a $38.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.54.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $190,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Yoshiaki Fujimori sold 6,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $228,089.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 472,827 shares of company stock valued at $17,554,528. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 146.7% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. BB&T Corp increased its position in Boston Scientific by 18.7% during the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 24,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $864,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,966,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,641,351. The company has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.70. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $39.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

