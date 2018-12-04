$2.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for L3 Technologies Inc (LLL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) to report $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for L3 Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.82 and the lowest is $2.58. L3 Technologies posted earnings of $2.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that L3 Technologies will report full-year earnings of $10.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.25 to $10.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.15 to $11.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover L3 Technologies.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The aerospace company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.85. L3 Technologies had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on L3 Technologies from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on L3 Technologies to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on L3 Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LLL. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of L3 Technologies by 335.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,024,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $217,887,000 after acquiring an additional 789,305 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of L3 Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,465,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of L3 Technologies by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 466,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $99,286,000 after acquiring an additional 265,526 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of L3 Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,307,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of L3 Technologies by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,869,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $359,639,000 after acquiring an additional 172,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLL traded down $3.25 on Tuesday, hitting $179.59. 435,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.56. L3 Technologies has a 52 week low of $178.30 and a 52 week high of $223.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. L3 Technologies’s payout ratio is 37.78%.

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aerospace systems, communication, electronic, and sensor systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems; and components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial customers in various business areas, such as total training solutions, power and propulsion systems, aviation products, precision engagement systems, and security and detection systems.

