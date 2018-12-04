$2.69 Million in Sales Expected for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) will announce $2.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.05 million and the highest is $5.15 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $8.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $30.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.03 million to $33.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $22.98 million, with estimates ranging from $4.21 million to $34.78 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.66% and a negative net margin of 232.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INO shares. HC Wainwright set a $13.00 price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Maxim Group set a $8.00 price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. BidaskClub raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.33. 23,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,602. The company has a market cap of $510.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.82. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $6.30.

In related news, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $52,805.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,629.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jong Joseph Kim sold 49,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total value of $263,452.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,357,554 shares in the company, valued at $12,660,064.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,959,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,696,000 after acquiring an additional 114,003 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,767,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,689 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,243,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,593,000 after acquiring an additional 184,457 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,917,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,659,000 after acquiring an additional 722,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,026,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 33,555 shares in the last quarter. 34.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

