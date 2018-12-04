$2.95 Billion in Sales Expected for MGM Resorts International (MGM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to announce sales of $2.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.82 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.12 billion. MGM Resorts International posted sales of $2.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full-year sales of $11.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.53 billion to $11.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.45 billion to $13.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

MGM has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.36.

Shares of NYSE:MGM traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,571,637. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.41. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $23.81 and a 12-month high of $38.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, insider Phyllis James sold 15,815 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $446,931.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,014.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth about $170,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth about $206,000. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

