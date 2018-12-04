2,210 Shares in Allstate Corp (ALL) Acquired by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 10.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,138,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,678,525,000 after buying an additional 2,608,827 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Allstate by 11.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,511,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $959,406,000 after buying an additional 1,061,730 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Allstate by 4.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,478,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $682,581,000 after buying an additional 305,110 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Allstate by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,831,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $623,554,000 after buying an additional 24,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Allstate by 2.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,520,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $544,833,000 after buying an additional 111,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $88.76 on Tuesday. Allstate Corp has a 52 week low of $86.77 and a 52 week high of $105.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.85.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.28). Allstate had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 27.42%.

In related news, EVP Jesse E. Merten sold 696 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $64,115.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Harriet K. Harty sold 10,515 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total value of $1,039,618.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,095.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Citigroup set a $115.00 target price on shares of Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.92.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

