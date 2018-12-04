2,306 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) Purchased by Cardan Capital Partners LLC

Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 519,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,078,000 after purchasing an additional 8,533 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 729,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,860,000 after purchasing an additional 41,665 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 96,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 9,704 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000.

BATS QUAL opened at $85.27 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

