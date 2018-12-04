234,218 Shares in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 234,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 150.3% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,916,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,106 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 22.5% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,178,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,752,000 after purchasing an additional 216,588 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,591,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,585,000 after purchasing an additional 437,824 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 35.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 236,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 61,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 33.8% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 46,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 11,835 shares during the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.32.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $16.38 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $25.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $665.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 16th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as HDD components, such as HDD preamps components; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising serial advanced technology attachment port multipliers, bridges, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

