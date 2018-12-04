25,095 Shares in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (BUD) Acquired by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,095 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 1,605.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 989 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Opera Trading Capital purchased a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 57.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,373 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 87.4% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BUD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Argus downgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Guggenheim started coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.29 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.26.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $75.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $130.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $117.06.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.04). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.9131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol.

