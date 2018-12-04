$27.12 Million in Sales Expected for Green Plains Partners LP (GPP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) to announce sales of $27.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Green Plains Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.60 million. Green Plains Partners reported sales of $28.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Plains Partners will report full year sales of $105.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $103.10 million to $110.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $92.70 million, with estimates ranging from $87.09 million to $102.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Green Plains Partners.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 54.74% and a negative return on equity of 88.58%. The company had revenue of $25.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million.

Several research firms recently commented on GPP. ValuEngine cut Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Green Plains Partners from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. BidaskClub cut Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Green Plains Partners in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

In related news, CEO Todd A. Becker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $73,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,195.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPP. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 5.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,060,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,799,000 after buying an additional 53,809 shares during the period. Luzich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners in the second quarter worth about $2,130,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 673.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 55,645 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 8.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 44,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 11.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the period. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPP opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. Green Plains Partners has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The firm has a market cap of $428.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.01%. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.97%.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 39 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 61 acres of land.

