27,202 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) Acquired by Private Wealth Group LLC

Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 5.2% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 30.0% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 13,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 53.3% during the third quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 147,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,365,000 after purchasing an additional 51,214 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 27,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Separately, Bank of America lowered Invesco QQQ Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $171.46 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $150.13 and a 52 week high of $187.53.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “27,202 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) Acquired by Private Wealth Group LLC” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/27202-shares-in-invesco-qqq-trust-qqq-acquired-by-private-wealth-group-llc.html.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.