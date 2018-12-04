2,865 Shares in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH) Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in Ashland Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Ashland Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Ashland Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $198,707.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,207.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Keith C. Silverman sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $26,265.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,706.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,353 shares of company stock worth $1,418,052 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $82.79 on Tuesday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $64.81 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.32.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97. Ashland Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.93%.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. Its Specialty Ingredients segment provides products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It offers solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from plant and seed extract, cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, and acrylic polymers, as well as polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives.

