$3.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) will report $3.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific reported earnings per share of $2.79 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full-year earnings of $11.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.03 to $11.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $12.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.45.

TMO opened at $251.98 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $181.51 and a 52-week high of $253.91. The stock has a market cap of $100.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, September 7th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Gregory J. Herrema sold 17,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total value of $4,257,045.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,532,162. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 125,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.50, for a total value of $31,066,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,527 shares of company stock worth $36,467,332. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 16,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.2% during the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.4% during the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.0% during the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 4,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% during the third quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 11,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

