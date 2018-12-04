336,228 Shares in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (MRNS) Acquired by Tekla Capital Management LLC

Tekla Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 336,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 54,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $544,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $336,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 673.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,033,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,334,000 after acquiring an additional 899,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,910,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,103,000 after acquiring an additional 259,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 3.19. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $10.54.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $19.00 target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three different dose forms: intravenous (IV), capsule, and liquid.

