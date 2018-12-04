$346.45 Million in Sales Expected for National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE) This Quarter

Analysts expect National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) to announce $346.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Vision’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $342.90 million to $350.00 million. National Vision reported sales of $321.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Vision will report full-year sales of $1.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $387.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.81 million. National Vision had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

EYE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of National Vision and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of National Vision from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of National Vision from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of National Vision in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. National Vision currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.13.

In other National Vision news, SVP John Vaught sold 26,477 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $1,146,983.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 10,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $444,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,556,477 shares of company stock worth $504,970,984. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EYE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 1,774.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in National Vision in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in National Vision in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in National Vision in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

Shares of EYE stock traded down $1.82 on Friday, reaching $36.51. 125,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,874. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 68.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. National Vision has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $46.63.

National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses under the America's Best, Eyeglass World, Walmart Vision Center, Vista Optical Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical Military brand stores, as well as provides optometric services.

