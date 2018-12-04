3M Co (MMM) Holdings Boosted by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,911 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $10,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of 3M by 3.8% during the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A raised its stake in shares of 3M by 12.0% during the third quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 2,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 8.2% during the second quarter. REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $195.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.16.

In other news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $274,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,944. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory R. Page purchased 1,000 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $184.50 per share, with a total value of $184,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $208.76 on Tuesday. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $181.98 and a 52 week high of $259.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $121.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. 3M had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 54.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.32%.

3M declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the conglomerate to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

