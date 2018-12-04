3M (MMM) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for 3M (NYSE: MMM):

11/28/2018 – 3M was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Over the past several quarters, escalating costs have become a major cause of concern for 3M. Inflation in the prices of major inputs and rising interest expenses might continue to augment the company's aggregate costs, in turn, hurting its near-term profitability. Also, other headwinds like stiff competition from local players and supply contract issues remain causes of concern. The company generally manages commodity price risks through negotiated supply contracts, price protection agreements and forward physical contracts. These make it susceptible to commodity prices risk. Over the past month, Zacks Consensus Estimate for the stock has moved south for 2018.”

11/22/2018 – 3M was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Over the past month, 3M's shares have outperformed the industry. The company stands to gain from its efforts to innovate products, solid product demand, healthy liquidity position and portfolio restructuring moves. Further, it remains committed to rewarding shareholders handsomely. However, inflation in prices of major inputs and rising interest expenses remain concerns for the company, posing threats to near-term profitability. Additionally, other headwinds like stiff competition from local players and supply contract issues remain causes of concern. The company generally manages commodity price risks through negotiated supply contracts, price protection agreements and forward physical contracts. These make it susceptible to commodity prices risk. Over the past month, Zacks Consensus Estimate for the stock has moved south for 2018.”

11/19/2018 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $195.00 to $190.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/16/2018 – 3M had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $206.00 to $210.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/13/2018 – 3M had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. According to Zacks, “Over the past year, 3M’s shares have underperformed and looks overvalued compared to the industry. Escalating costs have become a major cause of concern for the company. Inflation in the prices of major inputs and rising interest expenses might continue to augment the company’s aggregate costs, in turn, hurting its near-term profitability. Other headwinds like stiff competition from local players and supply contract issues remain causes of concern. Also, the company manages commodity price risks through negotiated supply contracts, price protection agreements as well as forward physical contracts. This apart, over the past month, Zacks Consensus Estimate for the stock has moved south for 2018.”

10/29/2018 – 3M was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Although 3M's earnings grew 10.7% year over year in third-quarter 2018, it missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.4%. Over the past year, the company’s shares have underperformed the industry. Also, escalating costs have become a major cause of concern for it. Inflation in the prices of major inputs and escalating interest expenses might continue to augment the company’s aggregate costs, in turn, hurting its near-term profitability. Over the past month, Zacks Consensus Estimate for the stock has moved south for 2018. However, its global footprint, diversified product portfolio and the ability to penetrate in different markets have been its forte. The company perceives that stronger demand for household products like Nexcare, Post-it and Scotch and ongoing product portfolio restructuring moves will boost its revenues in the upcoming quarters.”

10/24/2018 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $201.00 to $195.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/24/2018 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $228.00 to $222.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/24/2018 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $223.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/24/2018 – 3M was given a new $198.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/24/2018 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $220.00 to $211.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/24/2018 – 3M was given a new $206.00 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/24/2018 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus from $240.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2018 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $251.00 to $228.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2018 – 3M is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2018 – 3M is now covered by analysts at Gordon Haskett. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/5/2018 – 3M was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Over the past three months, 3M’s shares have outperformed the industry. The company perceives that stronger demand for household products like Nexcare, Post-it and Scotch and ongoing product portfolio restructuring moves will boost up its revenues in the upcoming quarters. However, over the past three months, 3M’s shares look overvalued compared to the industry. Escalating costs have become a major cause of concern for the company. Inflation in the prices of major inputs and escalating interest expenses might continue to augment the company’s aggregate costs, in turn, hurting its near-term profitability. Over the past 60 days, Zacks Consensus Estimate for the stock has moved south for both 2018 and 2019.”

Shares of MMM stock opened at $208.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $121.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $181.98 and a 1-year high of $259.77.

Get 3M Co alerts:

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 54.60% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. 3M’s payout ratio is 59.32%.

In related news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $274,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,944. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory R. Page acquired 1,000 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $184.50 per share, with a total value of $184,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1,652.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 221.7% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for 3M Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.