$4.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) will post sales of $4.41 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.67 billion. Canadian Natural Resources reported sales of $3.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will report full-year sales of $17.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.38 billion to $17.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $18.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.65 billion to $19.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Canadian Natural Resources.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.45. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Macquarie downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 192.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,782,623 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,369,000 after buying an additional 20,141 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 5.6% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 320,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,576,000 after buying an additional 17,011 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 8.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,638 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heronetta Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 9.9% during the second quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 55,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,205,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,423. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $38.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 124.10%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.