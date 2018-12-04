44,629 Shares in Avid Bioservices Inc (CDMO) Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 6,276.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 22,596 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $371,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 296.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 96,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter valued at about $522,000. 29.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. Avid Bioservices Inc has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $8.44.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 60.06% and a negative net margin of 57.67%. The business had revenue of $12.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avid Bioservices Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joel Mccomb sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $326,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CDMO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/44629-shares-in-avid-bioservices-inc-cdmo-purchased-by-janney-montgomery-scott-llc.html.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.