49,220 Shares in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (UPRO) Acquired by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 49,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,000. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 comprises 3.8% of F3Logic LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. F3Logic LLC owned 0.17% of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPRO. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the third quarter worth approximately $181,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the third quarter worth $224,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the third quarter worth $232,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the second quarter worth $235,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the second quarter worth $376,000.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 stock opened at $49.07 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 52-week low of $38.87 and a 52-week high of $58.95.

