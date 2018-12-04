497,907 Shares in Dover Corp (DOV) Acquired by Ashler Capital LLC

Ashler Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 497,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,080,000. Dover comprises 2.5% of Ashler Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ashler Capital LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Dover at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dover by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Dover by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its holdings in Dover by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 13,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Dover by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 19,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Mary A. Winston sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $164,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,295.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Dover from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Dover from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.77.
Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $86.16 on Tuesday. Dover Corp has a twelve month low of $70.12 and a twelve month high of $90.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.34.
Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dover Corp will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.64%.
Dover Company Profile
Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual clamps, power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.
