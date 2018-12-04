50,000 Shares in Iamgold Corp (IAG) Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Iamgold by 457.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 340,774 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 279,595 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Iamgold by 29.6% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395,870 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,138,000 after acquiring an additional 318,419 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Iamgold in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Iamgold by 69.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,959,287 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269,020 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Iamgold in the second quarter worth about $655,000. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Iamgold stock opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Iamgold Corp has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $6.52.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.17 million. Iamgold had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iamgold Corp will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IAG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iamgold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iamgold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Iamgold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Iamgold in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $6.00 target price on shares of Iamgold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.68.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. It also explores for copper and silver. The company owns interests in the Rosebel gold mine located in north eastern Suriname, South America; the Essakane gold mine in north-eastern Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood gold mine in southwestern Québec, Canada; and the Sadiola Gold Mine located in southwest Mali, West Africa.

