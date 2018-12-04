$518.80 Million in Sales Expected for Toro Co (TTC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) will report sales of $518.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Toro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $517.60 million and the highest is $520.00 million. Toro reported sales of $488.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toro will report full year sales of $2.60 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Toro.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Toro in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th.

Shares of Toro stock traded down $1.22 on Friday, reaching $60.74. 358,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,012. Toro has a 1-year low of $53.80 and a 1-year high of $67.81. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71.

In other Toro news, VP William E. Brown, Jr. sold 5,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $360,557.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 185,817 shares in the company, valued at $11,615,420.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradley A. Hamilton sold 6,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $380,204.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,060 in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Toro by 37.5% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 1.1% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 120,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Toro by 34.7% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its position in Toro by 19.3% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Toro Company manufactures and markets turf maintenance equipment and services, turf irrigation systems, landscaping equipment and lighting products, snow and ice management products, agricultural micro-irrigation systems, and residential yard and snow thrower products worldwide. Its Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, such as sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories; and sprinkler heads, electric and hydraulic valves, controllers, computer irrigation central control systems, and micro-irrigation drip tape and hose products, as well as professionally installed lighting products.

