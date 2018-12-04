6,000,000 Shares in YPF SA (YPF) Acquired by Baupost Group LLC MA

Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,000,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,700,000. YPF accounts for 0.7% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Baupost Group LLC MA owned approximately 1.53% of YPF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YPF. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in YPF by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,712 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 55,634 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in YPF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,412,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in YPF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,747,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in YPF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in YPF by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 84,345 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 41,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.87% of the company’s stock.

Get YPF alerts:

NYSE:YPF opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.60. YPF SA has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $26.70.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. YPF had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Analysts expect that YPF SA will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YPF has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of YPF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of YPF from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YPF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “6,000,000 Shares in YPF SA (YPF) Acquired by Baupost Group LLC MA” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/6000000-shares-in-ypf-sa-ypf-acquired-by-baupost-group-llc-ma.html.

YPF Profile

YPF Sociedad Anonima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also engages in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.