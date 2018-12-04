$666.54 Million in Sales Expected for Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) to announce sales of $666.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $655.70 million and the highest is $681.20 million. Palo Alto Networks posted sales of $542.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year sales of $2.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Palo Alto Networks.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The network technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

PANW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $276.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.26.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $179.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $140.12 and a one year high of $239.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of -326.02, a P/E/G ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.14.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 1,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.22, for a total value of $463,521.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,801.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.23, for a total transaction of $7,369,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 256,952 shares in the company, valued at $47,338,266.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 284,711 shares of company stock worth $62,090,136. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,709,183 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,736,571,000 after buying an additional 94,743 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,433,131 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $322,827,000 after buying an additional 73,391 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 471,811 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $106,280,000 after buying an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,485,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.