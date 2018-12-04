$708.52 Million in Sales Expected for Murphy Oil Co. (MUR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) to report sales of $708.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $824.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $657.00 million. Murphy Oil reported sales of $541.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full year sales of $2.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $4.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Murphy Oil.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $674.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MUR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Murphy Oil from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Friday, September 28th. Mizuho upgraded Murphy Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Murphy Oil from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, National Alliance Securities upgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.73.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Claiborne P. Deming acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.60 per share, for a total transaction of $316,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kelli M. Hammock sold 2,595 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $81,898.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

MUR traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.98. 2,196,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,099,419. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $24.39 and a one year high of $36.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.31 and a beta of 2.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -769.23%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company worldwide. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Murphy Oil (MUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.