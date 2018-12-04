7,437 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Acquired by Accuvest Global Advisors

Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 31,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 72.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MRK opened at $79.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $213.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.83 and a fifty-two week high of $79.57.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.87 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 34.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.24%.

Merck & Co., Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.65.

In other news, EVP Adam H. Schechter sold 107,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $7,534,524.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,018,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger M. Perlmutter sold 225,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $16,969,094.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 366,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,623,939.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,279,104 shares of company stock worth $92,845,846. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

