$86.61 Million in Sales Expected for Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) will report sales of $86.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $85.37 million to $88.21 million. Kite Realty Group Trust reported sales of $88.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full year sales of $352.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $350.99 million to $353.85 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $347.14 million, with estimates ranging from $340.03 million to $353.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kite Realty Group Trust.

KRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Shares of NYSE KRG traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $16.05. 498,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,549. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.25%.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total transaction of $609,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,802.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 244.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter valued at about $171,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter valued at about $185,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 117.4% in the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter valued at about $198,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

