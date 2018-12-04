8,879 Shares in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) Acquired by Kepos Capital LP

Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 950,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,277,000 after purchasing an additional 379,121 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 622.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 379,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,466,000 after purchasing an additional 327,312 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 789.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 273,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,876,000 after purchasing an additional 243,118 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,640,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 527,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,501,000 after purchasing an additional 204,831 shares during the period.

SAGE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $170.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $235.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $205.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.14.

SAGE Therapeutics stock opened at $115.96 on Tuesday. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $88.03 and a twelve month high of $195.97.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.41) by ($0.22). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.97) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -7.58 EPS for the current year.

About SAGE Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate comprises brexanolone, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that has completed III clinical trials for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD).

