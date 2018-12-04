$968.60 Million in Sales Expected for Hub Group Inc (HUBG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) will announce sales of $968.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Hub Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $953.26 million and the highest is $982.02 million. Hub Group posted sales of $1.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year sales of $4.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hub Group.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $933.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.78%.

HUBG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hub Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hub Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.08.

In other Hub Group news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $125,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,768 shares in the company, valued at $3,454,904.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBG. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hub Group during the third quarter worth about $216,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 330.6% in the third quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HUBG traded down $4.52 on Tuesday, hitting $40.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Hub Group has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $56.60.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mode and Hub. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hub Group (HUBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.